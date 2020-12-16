The news continues to be grim, with a new one-day record for deaths, up from 55 last Friday.

Virtually all the indicators are discouraging and suggest community spread of the virus continues.

Said the governor:

“Yesterday was a new record in antigen testing in Arkansas, and new cases are running flat week over week. Regretfully, we also saw another record in new deaths, with 58 deaths reported yesterday. We are distributing the vaccine across the state for our health care workers, and we continue to see high levels of community spread.”

The daily hospitalization numbers:

Current hospitalizations: 1,079

Total Beds: 8,994

Total Beds Available: 2,266

Total ICU Beds: 1,154

Total ICU Beds Available: 64

Total Vents: 1,075

Total Vents Available: 664

Total Covid patients in ICU: 401

Total Covid patients on vents: 184