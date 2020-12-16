Circuit Judge Chris Piazza has found lawyer Chris Burks in contempt of court for violating a protective order in the case in which he represented police officers suing Police Chief Keith Humphrey

The order hasn’t been filed yet, but Khayyam Eddings, attorney for Humphrey, said the judge had granted his motion that Burks be held in contempt for releasing protected information, specifically text messages in which Humphrey commented on various members of the Police Department. Burks contended Humphrey had released the texts to a Washington Post reporter, which Humphrey and the reporter, Radley Balko, denied. The texts had made their way into an article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the controversy came up at last night’s contentious City Board meeting. There, Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s administration, with help from City Attorney Tom Carpenter, at least delayed an effort by City Director Lance Hines to have the board adopt a non-binding no-confidence vote in the chief.

Advertisement

As a penalty for the contempt, Eddings said, the judge disqualified Burks from the case. The plaintiffs will have 40 days to find new counsel. In the suit, Assistant Hayward Finks and Sgts. Duane Finks and Reginald Park sued Humphrey for allegedly retaliating against them over criticism of Humphrey’s handling of the investigation of Officer Charles Starks’ shooting of Bradley Blackshire. The assistant chief said the investigation that led to Humphrey firing Starks had been rushed. Starks was reinstated after several officers in the chain of command said he shouldn’t have been fired. He has quit the department, claiming retaliation in his treatment following his reinstatement.

I’m seeking comment from Burks.

Advertisement

Eddings said it was his understanding that the order would cover others in Burks’ firm who’ve worked on the case because the order would prohibit Burks from participating in any way.