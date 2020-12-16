The Little Rock School Board will hold its first meeting with newly elected members at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

It’s all virtual, with no in-person attendance because of COVID-19. (The schools themselves don’t have that option, by Hutchinson administration mandate.) You may attend only online, such as at the district’s website or its Facebook page or Comcast’s public access channel. There’s a form to submit public comments by 1 p.m. Thursday.

The board will review the calendar, among other items. Too early, I guess, for the board to vote to sue the state for its unconstitutional limits on the board’s power.

The state took over the district six years ago in January. It still retains significant control, though it allowed the first election since a majority-Black board was ousted in January 2015. The state expanded the board from seven to nine members. The board will discuss the “exit plan” for returning to autonomy enjoyed by most districts in Arkansas and all the charter schools.