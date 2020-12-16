Florida’s “Grim Reaper” broke the news on Twitter that former Gov. Mike Huckabee is moving back to Arkansas.

Frank Lockwood of the D-G confirmed it.

Huckabee already has a house here, plus kids and grandkids. Not to mention he can be a kitchen cabinet for Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ expected run for governor in 2022.

He may haul some cash back. He says he is selling his Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., home. He put $3 million in it initially. Zillow says it is worth more than $6 million today.

He will leave behind Daniel Uhlfelder, the Florida lawyer who went viral on social media for battling Huckabee, including in court, over his role in limiting public access to beaches. He became known as the Grim Reaper for the costume he donned to protest the Florida governor’s failure to impose restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.