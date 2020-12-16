Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is among 10 attorneys general — all Republicans — who filed a lawsuit in federal court in Texas against Google for anti-competitive practices.

As the Washington Post explains, the lawsuit alleges Google has suppressed competition and reaped massive profits from linking potential buyers to websites that sell the products they seek. Read it here.

Online advertising is expected to generate $42 billion in revenue this year for Google, which captures a third of all digital ad spending, according to an October projection from the firm eMarketer. Google’s vast reach led Texas and other state attorneys general to conclude in their lawsuit that the tech giant essentially had built the “largest electronic trading market in existence,” operating ad systems that are not unlike trades on a stock exchange.

The Post article says other attorneys general, both Democrats and Republicans, are expected to sue Google, too. Google says the lawsuit is meritless. Rutledge was among most of the attorneys general in the U.S. in joining a lawsuit against Facebook. The new lawsuit alleges an anticompetitive agreement between Google and Facebook.

Said Rutledge in a release:

“Google’s dominance and control over the digital advertising marketplace can no longer go unchecked. Arkansans should not be targeted by ad companies that pay the highest amount to pop up in a user’s search. Arkansans deserve to have the most helpful and reliable information at their fingertips.”