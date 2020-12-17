The Arkansas Ethics Commission today issued the advisory opinion requested by Sen. Alan Clark on the propriety of 18 legislators getting legal representation paid by others to file a suit in their official capacity contesting the executive orders issued by Governor Hutchinson in the pandemic.

An initial run at this opinion drew some questions from members of the commission and howls of outrage from me. It looked as if the commission staff was looking for a way to excuse, again, what legislators wanted. It might be legal, a draft opinion said. No mention was made of the law’s clear prohibition against taking anything, other than government reimbursement, for doing the job of a legislator.

The result of the discussion, in which some commissioners pushed back against the idea that there wasn’t a political benefit to donors and recipients from such legal fee payments, was a revision of the opinion for more “clarity.”

You can read it all here.

First, understand this is not an opinion on the specific political grift by Alan Clark and his pals. It is a general question. But it hits the major points,

It says, first, it would not be advisable for a legislator to take money without knowing who provided it. For example, a legislator may not take money from a lobbyist or someone who hires one. Legislators have said they didn’t know specific sources of the money in this pandemic lawsuit, beyond a Tea Party group.

Legislators MAY accept contributions to legal defense funds. But this lawsuit is clearly distinguishable from a defense fund, the opinion says.

The opinion also added commentary about the statute mentioned by me. This is the one that says no legislator can receive a gift or compensation except from the government for the performance of “duties and responsibilities” of the office. A gift is defined as anything worth $100 or less. While the payment of legal fees may not sound like a gift, the opinion says, “payments of more than $100 meet the definition.” The definition of duties and responsibilities has been interpreted in official opinions as “doing their job.”

This is decidedly better than where the discussion began. My opinion is that legislators may not take more than $100 worth of legal fees each for this lawsuit and that the size of the support would be determined by dividing total cost of legal representation by the number of plaintiffs, which includes some private citizens. There’s a good reason for this approach, the opinion says:

In sum:

A legislator should identify a donor before allowing someone to pay legal fees, lest they be a lobbyist, from whom they can’t take gifts. And they should not allow anyone to pay more than $100 of their legal bills for doing their job, which the legislators themselves claimed to be doing in filing the lawsuit.

Maybe there’s hope for the Ethics Commission after all. Sorry, Alan.