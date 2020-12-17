LRPD assist in serving Federal Warrants pic.twitter.com/koOXgSHTXd — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 17, 2020

The U.S. attorney has scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss arrests for firebombing police vehicles. No other details yet, but some related background:

In October, Mujera Benjamin Lungaho was indicted for firebombing a North Little Rock police cruiser.

Information presented in that case identified Lungaho as a participant in a July 18 Black Lives Matter demonstration at the Capitol and that he was involved in spraying messages on Confederate statues in the Oakland Cemetery.

Though Lungaho wasn’t charged, an arrest affidavit mentioned other incidents directed at law enforcement in which others might have been involved. This included punctured tires and unexploded Molotov cocktails found at the 12th Street police substation the night of Aug. 25; the burning of a highway patrol car Aug. 20 at State Police headquarters; graffiti on a police memorial, a court building and the prosecutor’s office on Sept. 3; and a protest at City Hall that included obstructing traffic on Broadway.