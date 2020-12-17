There you have it: A new one-day record, 38 more deaths, hospitalizations at their zenith and enormous positive test rates. I’d note an explosive growth of cases in Washington County, where it so happens the University of Arkansas is trying as hard as possible to have college as usual. Of course, UA isn’t a poultry plant.

Said the governor:

“The 3,039 new cases today is a milestone we did not want to reach. With over 17,000 COVID-19 test results over the past 24 hours, we see our testing continues to increase and identify cases. If we isolate and quarantine as needed, then the identifying of cases will help control the spread. We continue to work on vaccine distribution, but we have to focus on distancing and wearing our mask to slow this virus down.”

Will he ever DO anything?