Governor Hutchinson released today the report from a task force he appointed to make recommendations on policing as a response to protests that arose after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Several of the recommendations would be the basis for legislation in the coming session. Others amount to encouragement of improved practices, such as “duty to intervene” policies applying to police officers who observe other officers mistreating suspects.

There are 27 recommendations, available on the website of the Public Safety Department.

Hutchinson highlighted a recommendation to increase the percentage of full-time law officers by limiting part-timers to two for every one full-time officer. Part-time officers aren’t required to obtain training.

He also recommends legislation to require mandatory reports on firings for use of excessive force or for dishonesty or deceit.

This would include the creation of a database about officers who’ve been accused of misconduct (Rep. Fred Love has already filed such a proposal). It also calls for new police agencies to have a full-time chief with proper training because in 20 small towns the chiefs are part-time. There are also recommendations on recruiting and retaining officers — such as pay equal to the median income in the jurisdiction (an “aspirational goal, the governor said.) It proposes 25 years’ service for full retirement. This would take time to implement because of cost. For example, Hutchinson said he’d begin by recommending 28 years for State Police rather than the current 30.

There’s an encouragement to get people more in touch with communities. Also to work to help people with mental health issues, rather than putting them in the criminal system. There’s a recommendation to encourage use of body cameras, by seeking grants for such equipment, but not a specific recommendation to mandate it.

Jimmy Warren, one of the members of the task force, emphasized proposals to improve police-community relations, such as bias training, training in de-escalating confrontations and improving communications with people who don’t speak English.

The governor released this list of highlights: