UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson tweeted this evening that only 4 percent of the state’s ICU beds are available. That was an improvement over this morning, when, according to Arkansas Center for Health Improvement Director Dr. Joe Thompson, Patterson said there were zero ICU beds available.

Patterson and Thompson are getting out a message that the governor has tiptoed around so far, with his smiling admonitions but no meaningful restrictions on socializing to keep hospitals, and this patients, from sinking under the burden of critical care.

The Arkansas Department of Health provided a regional breakdown to the Times this afternoon showing where the 4 percent are:

In a separate email, the state said 376 COVID patients were in ICU (and put the available beds at 46).

The North Central region, where none of its 74 ICU beds were open as of 2 p.m. today, includes Marion, Baxter, Fulton, Sharp, Searcy, Van Buren, Stone, Izard, Independence, Jackson, Woodruff, White and Cleburne counties.

The Southeast region, which has only three of its 28 beds available, includes Grant, Jefferson, Arkansas, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha, Bradley, Drew, Chicot and Ashley counties.

Arkansas Valley, with only 4 of 136 beds available, includes Crawford, Sebastian, Polk, Franklin, Johnson, Pope, Logan, Yell and Scott counties.

The Southwest, with five of its 140 beds available, includes Montgomery, Garland, Pike, Hot Spring, Clark, Dallas, Howard, Sevier, Little Rock, Hempstead, Nevada, Ouachita, Calhoun, Miller, Lafayette and Union counties.

Northwest, with 14 of its 188 beds available, includes Benton, Washington, Carroll, Madison, Newton and Boone.

Metro, with 14 out of 450 beds available, includes Conway, Perry, Faulkner, Pulaski, Saline and Lonoke counties.

After Tuesday’s press conference, Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero nodded in agreement to a report that ICU beds were scarce to nonexistent in Central Arkansas. He said the state’s new COVID Communications Center, which has built upon the state’s Trauma Comm system to direct COVID patients to the most appropriate available beds, would help address the hospital access problem. That system went into effect yesterday.

But when there are no beds anywhere, where will COVID Comm direct patients then?