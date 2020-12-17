Deltaplex News reports that a 22-year-old Pine Bluff man was fatally shot when one of two paramedics he’d shot returned the fire.

EASI (Emergency Ambulance Service Inc.) CEO Josh Bishop spoke with DeltaplexNews.com after two paramedics were shot before one returned fire killing the suspect, 22-year-old Kevin Curl, in the 1400 block of West 23rd Ave. just after 4:30 a.m. The paramedics have been identified as 41-year-old John Spriggs, Sr. and 35-year-old Joshua Godfrey. Both paramedics were transported to Jefferson Regional hospital for treatment. Bishop said they are still waiting to hear updated details on the condition of their two paramedics.

A Democrat-Gazette report on the shooting said, based on a police account, that the paramedics were helping a woman at a house on W. 23rd with knee pain when Curl, reportedly her boyfriend, walked up. Curl pushed Spriggs; Spriggs hit Curl, and then Curl shot the paramedics. Curl was found dead in the house where the ambulance had responded.