Articles recently have reported $4.6 billion in charitable giving by MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the head of Amazon.

She writes about her latest giving to 384 organizations, all “making a difference” during the pandemic. They include the Arkansas Foodbank and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, along with many other organizations with affiliates in Arkansas.

Advertisement

She wrote earlier this year:

Last year I pledged to give the majority of my wealth back to the society that helped generate it, to do it thoughtfully, to get started soon, and to keep at it until the safe is empty. There’s no question in my mind that anyone’s personal wealth is the product of a collective effort, and of social structures which present opportunities to some people, and obstacles to countless others.

This round of giving follows her contribution of $1.7 billion to historically Black universities and colleges as well as women’s rights, LGBTQ and climate change groups.

Advertisement

Newsweek contrasts her with her ex-husband:

Meanwhile, Scott’s ex-husband continues to draw the ire of activists and lawmakers because of his immense (and rapidly expanding) wealth, coupled with significant concerns over his company Amazon’s treatment of workers, particularly amid the pandemic. Bezos has previously been criticized for being notably less generous than other prominent billionaires. He has declined to sign the Giving Pledge, an initiative spearheaded by billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates to encourage other wealthy individuals to commit to donating the bulk of their wealth to charitable causes by the end of their lives.

Why should Bezos, 20 percent of the way to being a trillionaire, be generous? Here in Arkansas, people are falling all over each other to give HIM taxpayer money.