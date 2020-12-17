Electioneering by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Barrett has resulted in the reversal of the third trial of a first-degree murder charge against Marvin Stanton.

The court also sent a reproof to judges who’ve politicked with jury pools or allowed it, as happened in this case heard by Judge Kirk Johnson.

Stanton was convicted and sentenced to life for shooting Jesse Hamilton during an argument outside a Texarkana gas station. The conviction was reversed on a direct appeal and then a mistrial was declared in his second trial. He was convicted at a third trial, but the Supreme Court today ordered a fourth trial because of the prosecutor’s improper campaigning during the trial. The ruling recounts:’

Prosecutor Stephanie Barrett prosecuted the case. At the time of the third trial, Barrett was campaigning for a position in the Arkansas Court of Appeals {she defeated Emily White in the race] and seeking signatures for placement on the ballot.[1] On the first day of trial, a family member of Barrett’s campaigned and solicited signatures on Barrett’s behalf in the courthouse. Prospective jurors were asked to sign election petitions for Barrett and other judicial candidates as they walked through the courthouse. Campaign materials featuring Barrett’s photograph and her asserted credentials were placed on the bailiff’s security station throughout the first day and a half of trial. The venire pool and members of the public mandatorily encountered this table each time they entered the courtroom and went through security. Defense counsel learned about the campaigning after the first day of trial. When he raised the issue the following morning, the deputy prosecutor claimed that a sitting circuit court judge suggested that Barrett solicit signatures from jury pools entering the courthouse and personally engaged in that practice. Barrett was instructed to hand over the signed petition sheets. She obtained the sheets at lunch, discovered that a seated juror had signed the petition, yet said nothing until after the evening recess. Of the nine signatures collected, four belonged to prospective jurors, including one juror who was ultimately selected. The next morning, Stanton moved for mistrial based on an appearance of impropriety. The circuit court [Judge Kirk Johnson] questioned each juror about the campaigning and its impact on their impartiality. Most jurors were asked to sign petitions, and some had signed petitions for various judicial candidates. The juror who signed Barrett’s petition could not recall whose petition she signed. Each juror assured the court that they could remain fair and impartial. Satisfied with their answers, the circuit court refused to grant mistrial. Stanton then sought to remove the juror who signed Barrett’s petition. That too was denied. The trial concluded later that day. The jury rejected Stanton’s justification defense and convicted him of first degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison plus fifteen years for a firearm enhancement. Following the conviction, Stanton moved for a new trial and sought to recuse all judges in the Eighth Judicial District South from the case. The circuit court refused to conduct a hearing and denied the motions in an untimely written order.

The court reversed his life sentence, enhanced by 15 years for use of a firearm. It said prosecutors have “a solemn obligation to protect the integrity of the court” and, “When a prosecutor or judge fails in these duties, the integrity of the entire criminal justice system may be impugned.” The state argued Stanton needed to demonstrate a showing of prejudice. The court rejected that.

This case has nothing to do with juror misconduct or the impact of actions taken by members of the public. To the contrary, this case centers solely on the actions of the prosecutor and the circuit court’s implicit approval of such actions. Though Elmore involves only judicial conduct, we agree with Stanton that the “appearance of impropriety” standard applies here. Like judges, attorneys “must strive to avoid not only professional impropriety, but also the appearance of impropriety. The duty to avoid the appearance of impropriety . . . is part of the foundation upon which are built the rules that guide lawyers in their moral and ethical conduct.” Disturbingly, solicitation of signatures from prospective jurors for political purposes is apparently a common practice for some sitting judges. Our concerns with Barrett’s conduct apply with equal force to the same conduct taken by sitting judges.

The opinion notes the jurors had been commanded to appear and encountered campaign materials touting the prosecutor on a bailiff’s table.

Once the prospective jurors entered the courtroom, they were faced with deciding Stanton’s fate. As prosecutor, Barrett argued for Stanton’s conviction and lifetime incarceration. Barrett’s campaigning for a judicial position and solicitation of signatures from the prospective jurors during trial created the appearance of attempting to boost her credibility with the jury. Such conduct is incompatible with the prosecutor’s role in our judicial system, which is not to convict or win a case, but to secure justice.

The court said it was “perplexing” that Johnson didn’t grant a mistrial. It said the appearance was so bad it should have been granted whether the error was harmless in the case or not.

We are further troubled by the impact such conduct could have on other individuals entering the courthouse for a trial or hearing. When solicited for signatures by or on behalf of the prosecutor or presiding judge during or immediately before trial, a defendant, their family, or other parties before the court may reasonably question whether their willingness or refusal to sign the petition could impact the outcome of their case. This may cause irretrievable damage to the public’s perception of justice and cannot be allowed.

Justice Shawn Womack wrote the opinion. There were no dissents. A special justice, Robert Coleman, replaced Chief Justice Dan Kemp. Justice Jo Hart concurred with the reversal, but dissented in part because the court, having decided a mistrial had been declared, said it didn’t need to address several other points raised in the appeal. Hart said they could be important in the retrial, including the judge’s refusal to instruct the jury on a lesser charge of manslaughter. She disagreed with the majority’s refusal of Stanton’s argument that information about Hamilton’s intoxication should not have been excluded from evidence.

Jeff Rosenzweig represented Stanton.