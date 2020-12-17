Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin continues to run for governor. What else does he have to do?

Today he announced his campaign chairs. If they are not both official billionaires, zillionaires is close enough.

Advertisement

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin announced today that Lisenne Rockefeller and Ronnie Cameron will serve as co-chairs for his 2022 campaign for governor. Lisenne Rockefeller is president and chair of the Winrock Group Inc. and Winrock Farms Inc. Ronnie Cameron is the owner and chairman of Mountaire Corporation. “I couldn’t ask for two more universally respected Arkansans to serve as my campaign co-chairs for Governor,” said Griffin. “Lisenne Rockefeller and Ronnie Cameron have made extraordinary contributions to our state, and I am incredibly proud to have their full support in my race for Governor. I invite every Arkansan to join this campaign so that we can phase out our state income tax, grow good-paying jobs, and build a world-class education system for every child in our state.”

It’s tradition to name a fat cat at the top of your campaign with the thinking that money attracts money.

One problem is that individuals are limited in their own giving. Rockefeller has a big family to multiply the $2,800 individual giving limits (for both a primary and a runoff and a general election if necessary.) There could be a four-way race for the Republican nomination, what with Leslie Rutledge in, Jim Hendren considering and Sarah Huckabee Sanders expected to join. But Cameron? He gives huge money to Super PACs and the like, but he doesn’t have a coterie that matches his dollars, as far as I know.

Advertisement

And “universally respected”? Well, I leave you with Jane Mayer’s article on that. You will find some workers at his chicken plants who would take exception. His joining the campaign does reflect just how far to the right Griffin has positioned himself. He wants you to forget when he was a Bushie and opposed Donald Trump. Lisenne Rockefeller’s emergence in this end of the party spectrum (or maybe there really isn’t a spectrum in the Trumplican Party anymore) isn’t surprising given many of her other recent expenditures, but it’s a much different philosophy than followed by her late father-in-law, the source of the money she now spends.

For example: Tim Griffin isn’t likely to inspire a mass turnout of black voters nor pardon everyone on Arkansas’s Death Row nor propose an increase in income tax rates, as Winthrop Rockefeller did as governor.