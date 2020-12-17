Under the hashtag #CamsChancellorChat, Dr. Cam Patterson,chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, took questions from Twitter users Wednesday about COVID-19 and the release of the Pfizer vaccine here in Arkansas. Here are a list of questions and answers from the live chat:

A user with a profile picture of a Dr. Anthony Fauci doll asked: “If adenovirus vaccines [vaccines like the flu shot that give a weakened or inactivated germ] are given EUAs [emergency use authorization] will UAMS stock both those and the mRNA vaccines [a gene-based vaccine] or will you try to stick to just one type?”

Dr. Patterson replied, “Yes, I am sure we will stock all vaccines that are approved. We will need at least 3-4 vaccinations to get through this pandemic.”