One of those mystery metal monoliths reportedly popped up in Eureka Springs last weekend and a few days later was gone.

So says this news release, based on a report from Farm Campground and Events.

The strange metal structure, measuring 10 feet-tall, showed up in the “nest area” of the campground. The nest is a sacred meditation area of the campground and the area is often used for the opening ceremonies of music festivals. The installations were first spotted in Utah in November and have since been popping up around the world. Eureka Springs is a historic Victorian style town nestled in the Ozark Mountains of Northwest Arkansas. The structure was spotted by local resident Skye Pollard who was driving around the Farm and captured the eerie shot of the monolith on Sunday. He shared his image on Facebook on Sunday. “I was pretty shocked. I decided to go out in the truck and look at the snow at the Farm Campground. I was driving around the campground on Sunday around 3 PM and noticed something shiny in the nest area. I hopped out of my truck and headed down through the trees only to see a shiny 10ft tall monolith standing in the middle of the nest area.” Pollard said.

Jon Walker, owner of the Farm Campground, said the structure disappeared sometime before Thursday morning. The venue, it so happens, holds a space-themed music festival every summer. Eureka Springs also hosts a UFO conference. So why not an unexplained visitor?

