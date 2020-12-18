The tiny Arkansas Democratic Senate Caucus — nine of 35 and soon to be seven — issued a news release today urging stronger state action to combat the increasing coronavirus spread in Arkansas.

This puts them, in a way, both for and against Governor Hutchinson. The House and Senate have refused his request for political theater — a quick “committee of the whole meeting” to vote support for the executive actions he’s taken under emergency powers to deal with the pandemic.

The problem is that many Republicans think the governor has gone too far and think the crisis has been overblown. They want to go after this issue in the January session. Some others — a lot of school teachers among them — think he hasn’t gone far enough.

The Democrats didn’t get specific about what the state should do, except perhaps using its enormous surplus for protective measures. The governor and many legislators are intent on using the state surplus (a quarter-billion-dollars and rising) to provide for a future tax cut. It has also directed a quarter of a billion dollars in federal virus aid into the unemployment insurance trust fund to stave off a small tax increase for businesses rather than spending it directly on suffering or at-risk populations.

The Democrats’ release, which will be ignored, is offered here to demonstrate an opposition voice exists, if hard to hear: