The tiny Arkansas Democratic Senate Caucus — nine of 35 and soon to be seven — issued a news release today urging stronger state action to combat the increasing coronavirus spread in Arkansas.
This puts them, in a way, both for and against Governor Hutchinson. The House and Senate have refused his request for political theater — a quick “committee of the whole meeting” to vote support for the executive actions he’s taken under emergency powers to deal with the pandemic.
The problem is that many Republicans think the governor has gone too far and think the crisis has been overblown. They want to go after this issue in the January session. Some others — a lot of school teachers among them — think he hasn’t gone far enough.
The Democrats didn’t get specific about what the state should do, except perhaps using its enormous surplus for protective measures. The governor and many legislators are intent on using the state surplus (a quarter-billion-dollars and rising) to provide for a future tax cut. It has also directed a quarter of a billion dollars in federal virus aid into the unemployment insurance trust fund to stave off a small tax increase for businesses rather than spending it directly on suffering or at-risk populations.
The Democrats’ release, which will be ignored, is offered here to demonstrate an opposition voice exists, if hard to hear:
The Arkansas Senate Democratic Caucus is calling for the state to take stronger actions to protect all Arkansans from Covid-19, save lives, and limit the economic fallout due to the pandemic.
Arkansas Senate Democrats cite recommendations made by the White House Coronavirus Task Force (WHCTF) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). State surplus dollars, in addition to any relief provided by the United States Congress, could fund the protective measures.
According to a November 29 report from the WHCTF, 66 (or 88 percent) of Arkansas’s 75 counties have moderate to high rates of community transmission. Thirty-five counties (or 47 percent) are considered “red zone” counties, where the rate of transmission is greater than 10 percent.
The state’s hospitals continue to operate under incredible strain, as one in every 193 Arkansans tested positive for Covid-19 between Friday, December 11, and Thursday, December 17.
Arkansas saw 3,039 new cases of Covid-19 on December 17, a single-day record. Just two days earlier, the number of known deaths due to the disease had climbed above 3,000, meaning that the virus has likely claimed the lives of at least one in every 1,000 Arkansans.
That same day—Tuesday, December 15—leadership in the Arkansas House and Arkansas Senate announced that lawmakers would not hold a vote to affirm Governor Asa Hutchinson’s public health emergency order, which is set to expire on December 31. The governor had asked lawmakers to vote to affirm the order during a live, televised address on Thursday, December 10.
In that address, the governor warned of a “triple surge” in new cases if Arkansans don’t take proper precautions in the coming weeks. While individual actions and responsibility are needed to check the spread of this disease, the state can and should play a stronger role in protecting all Arkansans, both from the disease and its economic fallout.