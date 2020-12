Elenor the Therapy dog stopped by to visit the ladies in Re-entry just before the holidays! #PCSONEWS #howlidays pic.twitter.com/PMNPmFDv9E — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) December 18, 2020

Point of personal privilege here by a sucker for bulldogs. I’ve had six over the years — four English, two French.

Advertisement

Happy pictures.