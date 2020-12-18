Efforts to create a Cold War museum at the former Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville got a boost this week with legislation introduced by Arkansas’s senators to designate it as the National Cold War Center.

As written, the bill doesn’t provide specific federal support, but said it is intended to ensure preservation of the museum’s collection and “provide and support a facility for the 17 public display of the artifacts, photographs, and personal histories of the Cold War years.”

The idea has been in the works at least since last year. The organization has a website and is seeking donations.

Eaker was in operation from 1942 to 1992 and is said to be the best-preserved Strategic Air Command Alert Aircrew Facility and Nuclear Weapons Storage Area.

On Veterans Day, the museum organizers opened an exhibit at the base.