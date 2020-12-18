By
Max Brantley
On
3:31 pm

The updated Health Department website says:

Total cases: 197,421

Advertisement

New cases in 24 hours: 2,878 (Second-highest one-day jump.)

Active cases: 22,392, up 733.

Advertisement

Deaths: 3,139, up 27.

More later in the daily summary and spin from the governor.

Advertisement

UPDATE:

Don’t draw positive assurances from the drop from yesterday’s record. The trend is up:

Advertisement

The governor chose to emphasize the large number of tests, but the positive rate remains well above 10 percent.

“The 19,000 plus COVID-19 tests reported today are a record high. There continues to be a high level of spread throughout our communities, in both highly-populated areas and more rural areas. We must remain diligent over the weekend and not relax in following the public health guidelines.”