The updated Health Department website says:

Total cases: 197,421

Advertisement

New cases in 24 hours: 2,878 (Second-highest one-day jump.)

Active cases: 22,392, up 733.

Advertisement

Deaths: 3,139, up 27.

More later in the daily summary and spin from the governor.

Advertisement

UPDATE:

Don’t draw positive assurances from the drop from yesterday’s record. The trend is up:

The 2,878 cases recorded Dec. 18 is above the 7-day average of 2,257 cases per day, according to ADH data. pic.twitter.com/LWIJFOGEMs — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) December 18, 2020

Advertisement

The governor chose to emphasize the large number of tests, but the positive rate remains well above 10 percent.