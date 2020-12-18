The updated Health Department website says:
Total cases: 197,421
New cases in 24 hours: 2,878 (Second-highest one-day jump.)
Active cases: 22,392, up 733.
Deaths: 3,139, up 27.
More later in the daily summary and spin from the governor.
UPDATE:
Don’t draw positive assurances from the drop from yesterday’s record. The trend is up:
The 2,878 cases recorded Dec. 18 is above the 7-day average of 2,257 cases per day, according to ADH data. pic.twitter.com/LWIJFOGEMs
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) December 18, 2020
The governor chose to emphasize the large number of tests, but the positive rate remains well above 10 percent.
“The 19,000 plus COVID-19 tests reported today are a record high. There continues to be a high level of spread throughout our communities, in both highly-populated areas and more rural areas. We must remain diligent over the weekend and not relax in following the public health guidelines.”