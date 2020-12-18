A new report from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement on the extent to which COVID-19 has infected the populations of the state’s school districts:

There are now 150 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 113 a week ago and a new record high, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. Forty-three school districts were added to the list this week, and 107 remained on the list.

ACHI also found that 23 school districts — up from 15 the previous week, also a record high — had exceeded 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1% of district residents: Paragould, Danville, Green Forest, Piggott, McGehee, Elkins, Monticello, Dardanelle, Hermitage, Star City, Blytheville, Bay, Drew Central, Pottsville, Barton-Lexa, Trumann, Warren, East Poinsett County, Cleveland County, Magazine, Clinton, Valley View, and Searcy County.

ACHI identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students. Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.

ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents [over 14 days] as being in the “red zone” and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the “purple zone.” The districts are shaded in these colors on the school district map on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19.