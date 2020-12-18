New: Earlier this week @KLoeffler‘s re-election campaign disavowed a photo of the senator posing with a notorious former KKK leader. But the senator has been posing with white supremacists & other far-right extremists all year. https://t.co/jldCxRT9xk — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) December 17, 2020

Kelly Loeffler, in a runoff to hold onto her U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, has gratefully accepted help from a similarly far-right member of the Senate, Tom Cotton.

That produced the headline shared on Twitter, about Loeffler continuing to be photographed with white supremacists and far-right extremists. It is delightfully paired with a photo including a figure familiar here in Arkansas.

The story is here.

For one, a picture that went viral showed Loeffler “smiling alongside Chester Doles, a former Ku Klux Klan leader and member of the neo-Nazi National Alliance. Doles, who attended the deadly 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, went to prison in the 1990s for assaulting a Black man in Maryland.”

She insisted she had no idea who Doles was and said that she poses for lots of photo.

Sure, like another one at a campaign event with Joshua Mote, Lumpkin County coordinator for American Patriots USA (APUSA), a Georgia extremist group led by Doles. And Arkansas Sen. Cotton.

The article details her appearances with various other extremists. It doesn’t apply the label to Cotton and I suspect the headline about the other far-right extremists mentioned, but if the shoe fits …

Very fine people, all of them.