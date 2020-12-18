KTHV reports on two attempted robberies of downtown restaurants yesterday by a woman armed with a machete.

She first attempted to rob Jimmy John’s on Broadway, but the clerk thought the robber was joking and refused to give her money. She left. Minutes later, she demanded money at Vino’s at Seventh and Chester. Again, the clerk refused and ordered her to leave. She did, grabbing a tip jar first, and then hopped on a RockRegion bus. Police stopped the bus and arrested a passenger with a machete in her backpack. Kalyne Givens, 22, was charged with multiple counts of robbery, theft and aggravated assault.