The early news from the daily COVID-19 update is the crossing of the 200,000 barrier for total cases (and it’s probably more counting the undiagnosed.)

Total cases: 200,111, up 2,690 from yesterday.

Advertisement

Active cases: 23,066, up 674.

Deaths: 3,191, up 52.

Advertisement

Hospitalization: 1,061, down from 1,073 reported on the summary yesterday, but the dashboard and summary numbers sometimes differ.

Will update with the daily summary and governor’s spin when it arrives. Update follows:

Advertisement

Said the governor:

I know everyone is getting ready for Christmas & the pandemic is the last thing we want to think about, but our new cases & high number of deaths should motivate us to protect our loved ones by wearing masks & social distancing. Just about everyone’s being careful. Keep it up.

The line is open.