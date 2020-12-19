White House officials had drafted a statement to be released Friday accusing Moscow of carrying out the cyber intrusions in a months-long campaign, but they were blocked from doing so, said a senior administration official https://t.co/X9E1iwVLOd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 19, 2020

These are disturbing developments.

Could he be impeached and removed in the final 30 days?

NEWS here from @maggieNYT @KannoYoungs: Trump wants Sidney Powell as special counsel for election fraud. Rudy wants DHS to seize control of voting machines to examine them for possible fraud. DHS said it has no authority to do that. https://t.co/OLLpTDe8bI — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) December 19, 2020

And the Russian hack, which even Pompeo confirms and which some have said so serious it amounts to an act of war?

On the other hand, there is this:

“If President Trump tunes into Fox News this weekend, he may see something unexpected: a point-by-point fact-check to wild election fraud claims made by some of his favorite hosts on the network,” @oliverdarcy writeshttps://t.co/h8aZqnOHsu — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 19, 2020

The end can’t come soon enough. Literally.

And this is a good question re the reporting on Trump’s meeting:

