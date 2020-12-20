By
Here are the daily numbers, with the usual Sunday dip from reduced testing.

The good news is that Trump hasn’t declared martial law. Yet.

The guv’s daily statement:

There are 1,536 new COVID-19 cases in AR. We have also lost 46 additional Arkansans due to COVID-19. The high number of Arkansans who have died is heartbreaking. As we are 5 days out from Christmas, let’s protect each other. What we do will determine how we start our new year.

