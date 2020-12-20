

Here are the daily numbers, with the usual Sunday dip from reduced testing.

The good news is that Trump hasn’t declared martial law. Yet.

Advertisement

The line is open.

The guv’s daily statement:

Advertisement

There are 1,536 new COVID-19 cases in AR. We have also lost 46 additional Arkansans due to COVID-19. The high number of Arkansans who have died is heartbreaking. As we are 5 days out from Christmas, let’s protect each other. What we do will determine how we start our new year.

What will he do?