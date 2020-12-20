The massive breach of computer systems, apparently a Russian operation, has been focused on national security implications.

The malware was included in updates to SolarWinds Orion products, which monitor computer systems. Major federal agencies were targets, but the reach was far wider — to Microsoft and even the city of Austin, Texas, as this Slate article notes.

The company says some 18,000 of SolarWinds’ 300,000 customers might be affected, depending on which platforms they use.

What about Arkansas? Our Blog digital expert, Radical Centrist, noted on a thread last night that the state of Arkansas is a customer of SolarWinds, more than $14 million worth in the current fiscal year. Two agencies are clients.

More details on the expenditures:

I have no idea if Arkansas relies on the specific software platforms that were hacked. But I’ve asked the governor’s office if the state has checked.