The Little Rock Police Department reported a gun death Saturday south of Little Rock near the Landmark community. It was said to be accidental. A juvenile has been charged.

The police release:

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, LR Police assisted Pulaski County Sheriffs with a shooting incident in the 5200 block of Peach Leaf Cove. Upon arrival, Dante Jones, 18, of Little Rock was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. As a result of this investigation it was determined that this was an accidental shooting.

A juvenile has now been charged with manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and possession of a handgun by a minor.