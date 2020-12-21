The week typically begins slowly and builds. But the death toll stayed high — tying a one-day record set five days ago — and the hospital count is nears its peak, though the number of active cases did decline.

Just under 10,200 tests produced the new case count, again meanig a high percentage of positive tests.

The first doses of a second vaccine have reached the state, so there’s that.

The governor’s daily one-liner:

“Today we began receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine (5,900 doses), with additional shipments expected tomorrow and Wednesday. We also received a second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine (18,575 doses). While this news provides hope for many, it is a continued concern to see the loss of 58 additional Arkansans (20 are delayed reports). We must steel our resolve to take every precaution to keep everyone safe.”

UPDATE: The daily hospital numbers.

Current hospitalizations: 1,078

Total Beds: 9,011

Total Beds Available: 2,330

Total ICU Beds: 1,154

Total ICU Beds Available: 49

Total Vents: 1,081

Total Vents Available: 676

Total Covid patients in ICU: 351

Total Covid patients on vents: 174