Over the weekend, I noticed Twitter and Facebook pages for a candidate for attorney general in 2022, Leon Jones Jr., a lawyer whose work in Republican politics helped him land a job in the Hutchinson administration, including as director of the Labor Department (where he suffered a critical audit) and now as director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission.

Advertisement

An extensive biography can be found in a feature by Seth Blomeley in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2018. He’s a rarity in Arkansas, a Black Republican supporter, but the new Republican Party chair, Jonelle Fulmer, has vowed to work toward greater diversity in the GOP in Arkansas.

The Pine Bluff native commented on that in the Blomeley feature:

Advertisement

Growing up, Jones felt that, as a black person, he had to be a Democrat. He says he would often have political and social debates with his father, a church minister with conservative social stances. Jones says that as a teenager he was more liberal in discussions with his father. “Later, I decided to look at things from a more holistic way,” Jones says, adding that he came to believe that the Republican Party more closely matched his views on guns, the military and finance. He says he hasn’t been a straight party voter. While he voted for President George W. Bush, he also voted for President Barack Obama. “Not because he’s black,” he emphasizes. “I would have voted for John McCain except for Sarah Palin. She was too Tea Party-ish. You can’t just govern for your base. You have to govern for everyone.”

His current Twitter and Facebook pages don’t mention party affiliation. I’ve written him to confirm that the GOP will be his chosen party. The pages also don’t mention his record as a voter for Obama, a politician who was a pivotal factor in the Republican political tidal wave in Arkansas. Another early question for Jones: Did Joe Biden win?

Other candidates for attorney general yet? Let me know.