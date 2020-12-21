Congressional negotiators on Sunday agreed to allow Marshallese living in the United States to sign up for Medicaid, revising a drafting mistake in the 1996 welfare reform bill that barred the islanders from the program, according to three people with knowledge of the deal.

Democratic lawmakers like Sen. Mazie Hirono and her Hawaii colleagues had spent about two decades trying to restore the islanders’ coverage — saying that the United States broke its promise to the Marshallese after using their homeland to test dozens of nuclear bombs — but legislative proposals repeatedly died without Republican support. This spring, the House passed a bill to restore the islanders’ Medicaid for the first time in more than 20 attempts, although it stalled in the Senate.