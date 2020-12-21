Bill Barr had what might be his last news conference as attorney general today and made a series of headline-worthy statements:
- The Russians probably were behind the hack of government agencies.
- There’s no need for a special prosecutor to investigate Hunter Biden and he won’t appoint one.
- There’s no need for a special prosecutor to investigate election fraud.
- He sees no reason to seize voting machines.
That ought to get the Trump Twitter machine roaring.
Advertisement
There’s still time for Barr’s successor, a Trumper, to please the man in the White House.