From statescoop:

Yessica Jones, who stepped down last month as Arkansas’ top technology official, announced last weekend that she’s joining Microsoft as the national delivery manager for the tech giant’s state, local and government consulting business.

Article notes that during her time with state government, Jones “oversaw new governance for the state’s data management, a data center consolidation, a migration to Microsoft 365 productivity software and the development of cybersecurity training programs for state workers.”

Delaware’s top tech official has also recently joined Microsoft.