The Justice Department will sue Walmart over opioid prescription practices, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The suit will contend the retailer fueled the opioid crisis, and reaped profits, by inadequately screening for questionable prescriptions despite warnings from its pharmacists
The complaint had been expected. Walmart sued the government in October pre-emptively. The suit was filed in Texas, where the Justice Department investigation originated. It said then:
“Walmart and our pharmacists are committed to helping address the opioid crisis that has affected so many. Unfortunately, certain DOJ officials have long seemed more focused on chasing headlines than fixing the crisis. They are now threatening a completely unjustified lawsuit against Walmart, claiming in hindsight pharmacists should have refused to fill otherwise valid opioid prescriptions that were written by the very doctors that the federal government still approves to write prescriptions.”