

Thank you Donald Trump for providing another occasion to remember Melania “Be Best” Trump‘s comments on Christmas.

From the Washington Times:

President Trump is declaring victory over Democrats’ “War on Christmas” after he signed an executive order giving federal employees the day off on Dec. 24. [Other presidents have done the same.]

Mr. Trump said in a fundraising email this week that he and his supporters will “show the Left that Americans proudly celebrate CHRISTMAS!”

“This is a HUGE victory in the Democrats’ pathetic WAR ON CHRISTMAS, and I want YOU to be a part of it,” Mr. Trump said.