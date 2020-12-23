Said the governor of another grim day in new cases (second-highest of the pandemic), deaths, rising hospitalization and over-the-top positive test rates:
“Today’s high number of cases is concerning as we’re two days away from Christmas. This is frequently a time to gather with our family in large groups, but this year that presents an increased risk of spreading COVID-19, so let’s plan with our safety guidelines in mind. Please protect yourself and your family.”
Here’s the daily hospital report:
Current hospitalizations: 1,110
Total Beds: 8,942
Total Beds Available: 2,226
Total ICU Beds: 1,154
Total ICU Beds Available: 62
Total Vents: 1,078
Total Vents Available: 656
Total Covid patients in ICU: 341
Total Covid patients on vents: 174