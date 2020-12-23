By
Max Brantley
On
3:32 pm

Said the governor of another grim day in new cases (second-highest of the pandemic), deaths, rising hospitalization and over-the-top positive test rates:

“Today’s high number of cases is concerning as we’re two days away from Christmas. This is frequently a time to gather with our family in large groups, but this year that presents an increased risk of spreading COVID-19, so let’s plan with our safety guidelines in mind. Please protect yourself and your family.”

Here’s the daily hospital report:

Current hospitalizations: 1,110

Total Beds: 8,942

Total Beds Available: 2,226

Total ICU Beds: 1,154

Total ICU Beds Available: 62

Total Vents: 1,078

Total Vents Available: 656

Total Covid patients in ICU: 341

Total Covid patients on vents: 174