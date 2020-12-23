The League of Women Voters failed to get a court to consider its challenge of Arkansas’s signature match requirement on absentee ballots before this year’s election, but it has not given up.

It has kept the lawsuit alive and asked a court for approval of an amended complaint to continue the challenge on the absentee ballot review process in future elections.

Here’s the lawsuit.

The League and Individual plaintiffs are suing the secretary of state and state election commission. They contend the law as applied deprives many voters of their vote without due process. The suit explains:

Arkansas’s laws governing absentee voting disenfranchise absentee voters. In

particular, Arkansas law requires election officials to reject absentee ballots that are missing a voter’s signature or for which the officials perceive a mismatch between the signature, address, or date of birth on the voter’s absentee ballot and absentee ballot application materials. Once officials conclude an absentee ballot is deficient on these grounds, affected voters receive neither an opportunity to cure the deficiency before the ballot is rejected, nor any notice that their ballot was rejected until after Election Day. Signature matching is highly error-prone due to the wide array of physical and

environmental factors that cause the appearance of an individual’s signature to vary. The rate of error only increases when signature matching is left to laypersons who have not received training in forensic document examination. Left to the unfettered discretion of untrained officials, Arkansas’s signature matching regime causes the arbitrary disenfranchisement of eligible voters without an adequate justification. Further, missing signatures or mismatched voter information may result from simple error—for example, voters signing an optional declaration on the absentee ballot but forgetting to also sign the signature line on the same page for the ballot itself,

oters entering in the signature date instead of their date of birth, or voters entering the wrong zip code for their address.

The suit says five plaintiffs had their absentee ballots rejected in November for minor discrepancies:

…namely, an allegedly mismatched signature, missing signature, incorrect zip code, incomplete street address, and mismatched date of birth. None of these Plaintiffs were notified of the error until well after Election Day—if at all. Each of these instances of disenfranchisement could have been avoided if the Plaintiffs had been provided with notice and granted an opportunity to cure the alleged discrepancy. And these Plaintiffs are only a few of the many Arkansas voters who have been disenfranchised due to the unforgiving absentee ballot regime overseen by Defendants.

The suit says the process is a constitutional violation of voters’ rights and damages the integrity of elections. It is also fixable, the suit says. State law allows election officials to begin the review of ballot applications a week before election day and some opportunity already exists to cure deficiencies, such as by providing a photo ID not included in the absentee ballot application.

Further, the information that leads to rejection in these circumstances is frequently

immaterial to the voters’ qualifications to vote or vote absentee in Arkansas: the local election authorities already have voters’ registration addresses on file, and voters are asked to indicate their registration address on the absentee ballot application form, which is then confirmed against the voter registration database, before ever receiving an absentee ballot. Rejection of ballots for minor, immaterial errors such as a missing or inaccurate date of birth or a mismatched zip code on an address violates the Materiality Provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The burdens imposed on election officials by the remedy Plaintiffs seek in this

case are minimal. Plaintiffs request that the Defendants require election officials to begin the process of matching voters’ absentee ballot and application materials starting one week before the date of elections, as is authorized under Arkansas law; that officials provide notice to voters by the most efficient means possible, including first-class mail and, where available, by email or phone, of any deficiencies in their absentee ballots based on a missing or mismatched signature, date of birth, or voting address; and that the Defendants instruct election officials to permit voters whose absentee ballots are deficient on those grounds to cure any such deficiency by

email, mail, or in-person appearance up to three days following the election. Alternatively, Plaintiffs request that the Defendants require election officials to mark any ballots found to be deficient on one of these grounds as provisional, and permit the voter to cure the deficiency up to 12:00 p.m. on the Monday following the election, according to the process already provided under Arkansas law for absentee ballots marked as provisional for failure to provide required voter identification information.

The case is pending before federal Judge P.K. Holmes in the western district of Arkansas.