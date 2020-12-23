Good news from Lambda Legal and for the First Amendment:

Last night, U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman issued a nationwide preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from implementing its executive order that prohibits federal contractors and grantees from conducting workplace diversity trainings or engaging in grant-funded work that explicitly acknowledges and confronts the existence of structural racism and sexism in our society.

Judge Freeman issued her ruling after hearing oral argument November 10, 2020, on the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by Lambda Legal in its lawsuit filed earlier in November challenging the ban. SAGE is one of eight plaintiffs in this lawsuit.

From the ruling:

“The Court agrees with Plaintiffs that the Government’s argument is a gross mischaracterization of the speech Plaintiffs want to express and an insult to their work of addressing discrimination and injustice towards historically underserved communities. That this Government dislikes this speech is irrelevant to the analysis but permeates their briefing.”