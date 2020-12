Arkansas Business reports on a $100 million expansion of the Nestle USA frozen foods plant in Jonesboro (Stauffer’s, Lean Cuisine and DiGiorno products among its output) to add a line making Hot Pockets.

The company says it’s a good time for frozen food with the increase in eating at home.

Advertisement

The expansion is expected to add 100 jobs over two years at the facility, which employs 750.