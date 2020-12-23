Donald Trump has pardoned 46 criminals in two days, some of them war criminals some of them nothing more than stone-cold felons who happen to have supported him, been his friend or related to his family.

Waiting for the full list: Are there Arkie criminals on it? His Arkansas campaign manager, Bud Cummins, has been a fixer on earlier clemency decisions. He raised money for admitted multiple felon Jeremy Hutchinson, the former senator, nephew of the governor and son of a former U.S. senator. And then there’s Jon Woods, King Rat of legislative crooks, looking at an 18-year sentence for a criminal enterprise but having a key qualification, the first state legislator to support Donald Trump.

Awaiting news.

“Nauseating” is how the Washington Post described the latest.

“Corruption is fine if you’re a Republican,” said another Post writer.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge demonstrated that yesterday in leading the defense of the corrupt management of the self-enriching leaders of the NRA.

UPDATE: Here’s today’s list of pardons. No Arkies on this one.