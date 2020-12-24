The State Police have arrested a man believed involved in the fiery fatal crash of a tanker truck Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 in Ozark.

James A. Rotenbury, 59, of Russellville, the driver of the truck, died in the wreck. According to an accident report, a vehicle entered I-40 and pulled in front of a truck loaded with diesel fuel. It swerved, ran off the road, then rolled over as the driver attempted to regain control. It caught fire.

Advertisement

Today, State Police said Douglas Darr, 43, of Ozark had been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death or personal injury; careless and prohibited driving; no proof of liability insurance, and failure to register a vehicle.