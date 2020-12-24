UPDATE: Belatedly, the Health Department posted today’s COVID-19 numbers and they are the worst yet, a one-day record of 3,204 new cases, topping the 3,074 reported on Dec. 16.

30 more deaths; 862 new active cases and a positive test rate better than triple the 5 percent rate considered a danger zone by the CDC.

We knew already that ICU beds in Arkansas were nearing capacity and that hospitals in neighboring states, particularly Oklahoma and Mississippi, were stretched. Given our growing virus rate, the news here isn’t likely to be encouraging.

Said the governor:

There are two keys to victory over the virus. Vaccines and vigilance. We must be vigilant even during this special season of the year. Vaccines are coming, but we all must be careful to keep our loved ones safe.

The governor’s words have fallen on death ears in Arkansas until now. There’s no reason to think this will be any different. Hard times ahead, with vaccines months away for most people.

Also in COVID news: Republican Rep. Bruce Coleman of Mountainburg has tested positive and is quarantine, but reportedly doing well. At least 20 legislators have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.