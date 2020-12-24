House Democrats took Donald Trump up on his support for increasing COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000 and asked in a closing session this morning for unanimous consent to provide that additional relief.

House Republicans said no. Just remember this the next time Sen. Tom Cotton tries to lie to you about who stood in the way of quicker COVID-19 relief (The correct answer is Mitch McConnell). The House Republicans’ refusal to help those in need does save the Senate from having to vote.

This, by the way, is a good question for 62.4 percent of Arkansas voters and its congressional delegation:

Trump is at Mar Lago. People are hurting. He vetoes the bill to support the military. He refuses to sign bill that has budget +Covid relief. And he just pardoned a sleigh full of scumbags. And his loyal supporters ok with this? — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 24, 2020