North Little Rock police say Alice Cawly, 58, of Little Rock was found with multiple stab wounds about 4:30 a.m. today in the Quality Inn at 500 W. 29th St. Efforts to save her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The police later arrested Rickey Neal, 62, of Little Rock, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Cawly and Neal were described by police as acquaintances.

