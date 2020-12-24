Another Little Rock homicide, as reported by Little Rock police:

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Northwest Patrol Division Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3500 block of Longcoy Street just after midnight. While en route, officers received another call in reference to a possibly related vehicle accident in the 410 block of Ludwig.

When officers arrived, they discovered Dorian Withers, 18, of North Little Rock, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside one of the vehicles. MEMS was called and transported Mr. Withers to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Additionally, officers also discovered several more injured victims on Ludwig Street; two of whom were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.