“At one time, most of my friends could hear the bell, but as years passed, it fell silent for all of them. Even Sarah found one Christmas that she could no longer hear its sweet sound. Though I’ve grown old, the bell still rings for me, as it does for all who truly believe.”

–Chris Van Allsburg, author, “Polar Express”

Let me begin the Christmas Eve open line with my annual indulgence, a picture of and sentiment from a Christmas book I loved reading to my kids (now 35 and 40).

It will be our first Christmas without them. Martha and Fritz will be together in her New York apartment, eating takeout. We will Zoom with them. I’m not seeking sympathy. We are comfortable, employed, have been spared family illness and death and can afford to shelter in our homes and communicate by Apple devices as we count the days toward vaccines. These are much harder times for far too many others.

May the bells ring again for everyone.