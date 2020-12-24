The final days of Donald Trump have been ghastly. He continues to voice no protest to Russian evil, including an attempted assassination by poisoning. He pays hypocritical tribute to fallen journalists in an empty proclamation after standing mute over the Saudi execution and dismemberment of a journalist, not to mention spending the last four years describing reporters as enemies of the people. And this week, there were pardons for war criminals who murdered a child and for assorted felonious abusers of the public trust. There is, of course, the rising tool of death due to Trump’s failure to respond to the pandemic except to encourage practices that put more lives at risk.

But then there is this, as detailed by Pro Publica: The blood-thirsty rush to execute as many federal prisoners as possible before the Trump term ends. And they say they are pro-life. The horror story begins: