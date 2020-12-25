We Zoomed Christmas with children this morning thanks to the pandemic, parents around an iPad in Little Rock and kids around a computer in New York. Not the same as being together, but it went reasonably well. As you can see, our dog, Imp, looks woebegone about the effort to add a festive touch to her appearance today.
The line is open.
Also noted in news this morning:
HUCKSTERING: A recommendation from Bro. Mike Huckabee, a new Arkansas resident, helped land a pardon for a former Republican congressman from Michigan, Mark Siljander, who served a year in prison for obstructing justice and failing to register as a foreign agent with a group said to have ties to global terrorism. Global terrorism? No biggie. Siljander was an anti-abortion crusader.
NLR HOMICIDE: This from the North Little Rock police:
On December 24, 2020 at approximately 6:12 pm, The NLRPD received a call of an explosion/shots fired in the area of the East Side of McCain Mall.
On Arrival, NLRPD Officers located a single vehicle that had been involved in a collision in the 4200 Block of Warden Road. Their investigation revealed three individuals inside the vehicle were suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. All three individuals were transported to a local hospital where one of them died as a
result of their wounds. That person’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where an autopsy will performed to determine a cause of death. The other two individuals are still being treated for their wounds.
In regards to the explosion calls, Detectives quickly concluded that the sounds people interpreted as an explosion was the echoing sound of a firearm being discharged during this incident.
At this time, the identities of all parties involved are not being released. This is the early stages of an extensive and ongoing investigation. Detectives are asking that if anyone has information that could help to please call the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or 501-758-1234.