We Zoomed Christmas with children this morning thanks to the pandemic, parents around an iPad in Little Rock and kids around a computer in New York. Not the same as being together, but it went reasonably well. As you can see, our dog, Imp, looks woebegone about the effort to add a festive touch to her appearance today.

The line is open.

Also noted in news this morning:

HUCKSTERING: A recommendation from Bro. Mike Huckabee, a new Arkansas resident, helped land a pardon for a former Republican congressman from Michigan, Mark Siljander, who served a year in prison for obstructing justice and failing to register as a foreign agent with a group said to have ties to global terrorism. Global terrorism? No biggie. Siljander was an anti-abortion crusader.

NLR HOMICIDE: This from the North Little Rock police:

