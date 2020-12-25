By
Max Brantley
On
5:00 pm

Here’s the Christmas open line. Strange day, and not only on account of the pandemic:

And then there’s Governor Hutchinson’s comments on the daily COVID numbers, down as is customary when testing drops, but still, well more than double the 5 percent positive rate that the CDC says signals great danger. The death count continues to rise. Here’s how the governor spun it:

We have had a decline in hospitalizations, and the new cases are lower but remain over 2,000. We have a lot to do as a state and nation in the closing days of 2020 to turn the tide on the surging virus. It will take all of us.

What, pray tell, will HE do?

