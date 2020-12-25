Here’s the Christmas open line. Strange day, and not only on account of the pandemic:

EXPLOSION : An apparently staged explosion, with advanced warning, on a mostly deserted downtown Nashville street left three with injuries and more questions than answers.

: An apparently staged explosion, with advanced warning, on a mostly deserted downtown Nashville street left three with injuries and more questions than answers. FIRST GOLFER : Donald Trump played golf with Lindsey Graham.

: Donald Trump played golf with Lindsey Graham. MILLIONS IN NEED: A relief bill anxiously awaited by millions of Americans remains in limbo. You may blame Donald Trump or Republicans in Congress. Democrats are ready to up aid to those who need it. 14 million will see the end of unemployment aid this weekend if action isn’t taken.

And then there’s Governor Hutchinson’s comments on the daily COVID numbers, down as is customary when testing drops, but still, well more than double the 5 percent positive rate that the CDC says signals great danger. The death count continues to rise. Here’s how the governor spun it:

We have had a decline in hospitalizations, and the new cases are lower but remain over 2,000. We have a lot to do as a state and nation in the closing days of 2020 to turn the tide on the surging virus. It will take all of us.

What, pray tell, will HE do?