#UPDATE: statement from the @PopeCountySO on a Christmas night homicide investigation in Atkins. 5 possible victims, all believed to be family members. More coming up tonight on @KARK4News and @FOX16News. pic.twitter.com/LLTcUXEsSr — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) December 26, 2020

Five people were found dead Friday afternoon in a home on Pine Ridge Road, which runs south of Interstate 40 between Pottsville and Atkins in Pope County, authorities announced. They were believed to be family members.

The sheriff’s statement yesterday is the extent of what’s been released so far.

River Valley Now reports the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about possible victims at the home. The sheriff said a call came from a relative.

Map shows location of 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road, which apparently has an Atkins mailing address.