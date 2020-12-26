By
Max Brantley
On
8:47 am

Five people were found dead Friday afternoon in a home on Pine Ridge Road, which runs south of Interstate 40  between Pottsville and Atkins in Pope County, authorities announced. They were believed to be family members.

The sheriff’s statement yesterday is the extent of what’s been released so far.

River Valley Now reports the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about possible victims at the home. The sheriff said a call came from a relative.

Map shows location of 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road, which apparently has an Atkins mailing address.

